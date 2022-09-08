In this photo provided by Taiwan’s foreign ministry, US Representative Stephanie Murphy, Democrat of Florida, is greeted by Tien Chung-kwang, Taipei’s deputy foreign minister, on September 7 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. Photo: Handout
In this photo provided by Taiwan’s foreign ministry, US Representative Stephanie Murphy, Democrat of Florida, is greeted by Tien Chung-kwang, Taipei’s deputy foreign minister, on September 7 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. Photo: Handout
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Latest US delegation to Taiwan includes eight members of Congress

  • Bipartisan trip led by Representative Stephanie Murphy of Florida is confirmed by Taiwan’s foreign ministry after it arrives unannounced
  • Group is the sixth US political delegation to visit in five weeks, when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi travelled to Taipei, provoking Beijing

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 1:13am, 8 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
In this photo provided by Taiwan’s foreign ministry, US Representative Stephanie Murphy, Democrat of Florida, is greeted by Tien Chung-kwang, Taipei’s deputy foreign minister, on September 7 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. Photo: Handout
In this photo provided by Taiwan’s foreign ministry, US Representative Stephanie Murphy, Democrat of Florida, is greeted by Tien Chung-kwang, Taipei’s deputy foreign minister, on September 7 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE