In this photo provided by Taiwan’s foreign ministry, US Representative Stephanie Murphy, Democrat of Florida, is greeted by Tien Chung-kwang, Taipei’s deputy foreign minister, on September 7 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. Photo: Handout
Latest US delegation to Taiwan includes eight members of Congress
- Bipartisan trip led by Representative Stephanie Murphy of Florida is confirmed by Taiwan’s foreign ministry after it arrives unannounced
- Group is the sixth US political delegation to visit in five weeks, when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi travelled to Taipei, provoking Beijing
In this photo provided by Taiwan’s foreign ministry, US Representative Stephanie Murphy, Democrat of Florida, is greeted by Tien Chung-kwang, Taipei’s deputy foreign minister, on September 7 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. Photo: Handout