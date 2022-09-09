Queen Elizabeth’s death mourned in China as Xi sends condolences to royal family

As world leaders paid tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth , the longest-reigning monarch in Britain, her death is also being mourned in China. President Xi Jinping sent deep condolences on Friday to King Charles III and the British royal family on the passing of the queen. She died on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands after serving for 70 years. Her enduring presence carried significant symbolic value in maintaining the continuity and sustainability of bilateral ties with China, according to one expert. Queen Elizabeth is dead. How is Charles taking the throne? News of her death dominated headlines in China and became one of the most searched items on Chinese social media . Chinese social media users lamented the end of an era while hailing her as a witness to some of history’s most turbulent times. She was also remembered for her new year remarks, elegance, and as “a sweet old lady in her series of macaroon-coloured outfits”, according to remarks seen on Weibo. Her death came a little over a week after the death of reformist Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev . Both figures are being remembered for their contributions to bilateral ties with China, according to Pang Zhongying, an international relations specialist with the Ocean University of China. The queen visited China in 1986 and met the country’s paramount leader, Deng Xiaoping. It was one of her most important overseas tours following the negotiations for Hong Kong’s return to China in 1997. “The visit in 1986 felt like another world, a time when China was beginning its reform and opening up and the world was gradually moving out of the Cold War framework. The queen experienced the rise and fall of bilateral ties with China over the past 30-plus years,” Pang said. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth dead at 96 after 70 years on throne She later met other Chinese leaders, including Jiang Zemin in 1999, Hu Jintao in 2001 and Xi Jinping in 2015. In February, Xi sent a congratulatory message to the queen on her platinum jubilee while marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ambassadorial diplomatic ties. Xi also said the queen had long cared about and supported friendship between the two countries and was a witness and promoter of the development of bilateral ties. Also in February, Xi sent a message of sympathy to the queen over her Covid-19 infection and wished her a speedy recovery.