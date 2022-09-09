Chinese President Xi Jinping and Queen Elizabeth II attend a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2015. Photo: dpa
Queen Elizabeth’s death mourned in China as Xi sends condolences to royal family

  • Monarch remembered as a witness to turbulent times who experienced the ‘rise and fall’ of UK-China ties
  • Social media users recall her new year remarks, elegance and colourful outfits

Mimi Lau

Updated: 2:34pm, 9 Sep, 2022

