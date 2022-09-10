Proposal to be made public just before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s annual State of the Union address next week. Photo: dpa
Proposal to be made public just before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s annual State of the Union address next week. Photo: dpa
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

EU to propose ban on forced labour goods amid pushback over China’s alleged Xinjiang abuses

  • European Commission hopes its risk-based proposal can rid the market of tainted goods without flouting global trade rules
  • Model differs from Washington’s approach of banning Xinjiang imports outright on suspicions of forced labour

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 1:48pm, 10 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Proposal to be made public just before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s annual State of the Union address next week. Photo: dpa
Proposal to be made public just before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s annual State of the Union address next week. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE