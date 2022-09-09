An Indian Army convoy carrying reinforcements and supplies travels towards Leh through Zoji La, a high mountain pass bordering China in Ladakh, India, in June 2021. Photo: TNS
An Indian Army convoy carrying reinforcements and supplies travels towards Leh through Zoji La, a high mountain pass bordering China in Ladakh, India, in June 2021. Photo: TNS
China-India relations
China /  Diplomacy

Tensions ease on China-India border amid changing geopolitical landscape

  • Troops have begun disengaging from frontier in western Himalayas after protracted stand-off, Chinese defence ministry says
  • Shared concerns have ‘reinforced common interests’ and the nations have managed to avoid escalation while trade soars, according to analyst

Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 7:43pm, 9 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An Indian Army convoy carrying reinforcements and supplies travels towards Leh through Zoji La, a high mountain pass bordering China in Ladakh, India, in June 2021. Photo: TNS
An Indian Army convoy carrying reinforcements and supplies travels towards Leh through Zoji La, a high mountain pass bordering China in Ladakh, India, in June 2021. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE