Outgoing UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet is greeted by Chen Xu, China’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, on August 30. Photo: AFP
China says UN report on Xinjiang has ‘closed door of cooperation’ on human rights
- Report released on August 31 says detention of Uygurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity
- ‘You cannot hurt us while in the meantime enjoying cooperation with us,’ Chinese envoy to UN in Geneva says
