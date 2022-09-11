Angolan President Joao Lourenco in Luanda on August 29, after the national electoral commission certified his party’s victory in the general elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
Angolan President Joao Lourenco in Luanda on August 29, after the national electoral commission certified his party’s victory in the general elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

With re-election secure, Angolan president is expected to reduce country’s dependence on China

  • Angola has borrowed US$42.6 billion from Chinese lenders, much secured with oil as collateral but President Joao Lourenco has said such loans are not working
  • Any shift is likely to be gradual: ‘China would remain the major buyer of Angolan crude for as long as Angola has to settle significant … debts’, one analyst says

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 10:00pm, 11 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Angolan President Joao Lourenco in Luanda on August 29, after the national electoral commission certified his party’s victory in the general elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
Angolan President Joao Lourenco in Luanda on August 29, after the national electoral commission certified his party’s victory in the general elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE