Attendees pose for a group photograph at the Africa Adaptation Summit in Rotterdam, where African attendees complained about a lack of European interest. Photo: AFP
Europe’s ‘patronising’ efforts to counter Russia and China in Africa falling flat
- EU leaders’ ‘lack of effort’ at winning over their African counterparts have left a ‘bitter taste’, according to Senegal’s President Macky Sall
- Europe has pledged hundreds of billions of dollars under the Global Gateway Initiative, designed to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative
