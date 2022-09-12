Li Zhanshu, the chairman of China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee, in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok, September 7. Li told Russian lawmakers that both countries should look for more ways to cooperate amid Western sanctions. Photo: Xinhua
