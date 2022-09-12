Vilnius’ first representative to Taiwan, Paulius Lukauskas, didn’t comment on the planned opening of a representative office at a trade event in Taipei on Monday. Photo: AFP
Lithuanian trade delegation in Taiwan ahead of representative office opening
- Visit shows ‘spirit of mutual support and solidarity … as loyal partners on the front line of democracy’, Taiwanese foreign ministry says
- Lithuanian official last month said the office was due to start operations on Monday but there has been no further word on the opening
