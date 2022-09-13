Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a video message during a symposium in Tokyo on September 12, marking the upcoming 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Japan and China. Wang told business leaders Japan must resist US-led efforts to decouple. Photo: Kyodo
China-Japan relations
China /  Diplomacy

Japan must not decouple economy from China, Foreign Minister Wang Yi says

  • Japan must ensure stability, resist US-led efforts to cut supply chains, Wang says
  • Tokyo seminar told there should be no ‘ambiguity or backsliding’ on Taiwan issue

Minnie Chan
Updated: 5:46pm, 13 Sep, 2022

