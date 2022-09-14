A report titled “China’s interest-free loans to Africa” says interest-free loans are mainly used to help countries build public facilities and launch projects to improve people’s livelihood while concessional loans are for manufacturing projects and large and medium-sized infrastructure projects or for plants, machinery and electronic products. Photo: Xinhua
How much debt will China cancel with its write-off plan for interest-free loans in Africa?
- Beijing announced it would waive 23 interest-free loans maturing by late 2021 for Africa but did not give details of countries or the amount waived
- Researchers estimate that Beijing’s latest round of debt forgiveness will only cover a tiny portion of its lending to the continent
