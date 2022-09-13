Paulius Lukauskas was appointed Lithuania’s first representative to Taiwan in August. Photo: AFP
Paulius Lukauskas was appointed Lithuania’s first representative to Taiwan in August. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Lithuania’s office in Taipei begins operations, Taiwan confirms

  • The European nation’s envoy has arrived and started work, according to the island’s foreign ministry
  • The news is likely to further strain ties between Beijing and the Baltic state

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 8:49pm, 13 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Paulius Lukauskas was appointed Lithuania’s first representative to Taiwan in August. Photo: AFP
Paulius Lukauskas was appointed Lithuania’s first representative to Taiwan in August. Photo: AFP

Taiwan confirmed on Tuesday that Lithuania’s formal representative office in Taipei had effectively begun operations and its first envoy had assumed duties on the self-ruled island.

The news is certain to further damage the Baltic state’s ties with Beijing, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan and has warned other countries against having official contact with the island.

Remus Chen, director of the Taiwanese foreign ministry’s European affairs department, said Paulius Lukauskas, who was appointed in August as Lithuania’s first representative to Taiwan, had arrived in early September to open the office and handle other matters.

“He started various activities in Taiwan after completing the three-day quarantine and the required self-health management,” Chen said, adding the ministry approved Lukauskas’ “formal application for diplomatic accreditation” on Monday.

READ FULL ARTICLE

“Once Mr Lukauskas officially assumes his post, the Lithuanian office stationed in Taiwan is basically considered in operation,” Chen said.

Lukauskas recently accompanied a group of senior Lithuanian officials on a weeklong visit to Taiwan, Chen said.

A 28-member delegation from laser and biotechnology firms led by Karolis Zemaitis, Lithuania’s vice-minister of economy and innovation, arrived in Taiwan on Saturday, marking the fourth delegation from the European country to visit the island in the past four months.

Latest US delegation to visit Taiwan pushes for closer economic ties with self-ruled island

02:27

Latest US delegation to visit Taiwan pushes for closer economic ties with self-ruled island

Latest US delegation to visit Taiwan pushes for closer economic ties with self-ruled island

Zemaitis’ predecessor, Jovita Neliupsiene, who also led a group to Taiwan in June, said Lithuania would open its representative office in Taipei on Monday.

Chen said he understood that Lithuania had already found a location for the office, but the facilities were still being prepared.

Lithuania’s Ministry of Economy and Innovation previously said the office in Taipei would help develop the country’s economic presence in Southeast Asia and accelerate the implementation of joint projects with Taiwan.

Lithuania, like most countries, does not officially recognise Taiwan as an independent state. Beijing regards the Baltic country’s decision last year to swap representative offices with Taiwan as a serious breach of its sovereignty over the island.

Taiwanese supporters queue up to buy Lithuanian rum held up by mainland China

01:48

Taiwanese supporters queue up to buy Lithuanian rum held up by mainland China

Taiwanese supporters queue up to buy Lithuanian rum held up by mainland China

Beijing, which has yet to respond to the latest development, downgraded its diplomatic ties with the Baltic state after it permitted the self-ruled island to open a semi-official body in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, in November.

It also imposed trade sanctions on Lithuania, prompting the European Union to launch a challenge at the World Trade Organization accusing Beijing of discriminatory trade practices.

Last month, Beijing imposed sanctions on Lithuanian deputy minister of transport and communications Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting the island.

Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung covers major news in Taiwan, ranging from presidential and parliament elections to killer earthquakes and typhoons. Most of his reports focus on Taiwan’s relations with China, specifically on the impact and possible developments of cross-strait relations under the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party and mainland-friendly Kuomintang governments. Before starting work at the South China Morning Post in 2006, he wrote for Reuters and AFP for more than 12 years.