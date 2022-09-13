Lithuania’s office in Taipei begins operations, Taiwan confirms

“Once Mr Lukauskas officially assumes his post, the Lithuanian office stationed in Taiwan is basically considered in operation,” Chen said.

Lukauskas recently accompanied a group of senior Lithuanian officials on a weeklong visit to Taiwan, Chen said.

A 28-member delegation from laser and biotechnology firms led by Karolis Zemaitis, Lithuania’s vice-minister of economy and innovation, arrived in Taiwan on Saturday, marking the fourth delegation from the European country to visit the island in the past four months.

Zemaitis’ predecessor, Jovita Neliupsiene, who also led a group to Taiwan in June, said Lithuania would open its representative office in Taipei on Monday.

Chen said he understood that Lithuania had already found a location for the office, but the facilities were still being prepared.

Lithuania’s Ministry of Economy and Innovation previously said the office in Taipei would help develop the country’s economic presence in Southeast Asia and accelerate the implementation of joint projects with Taiwan.

Lithuania, like most countries, does not officially recognise Taiwan as an independent state. Beijing regards the Baltic country’s decision last year to swap representative offices with Taiwan as a serious breach of its sovereignty over the island.

Beijing, which has yet to respond to the latest development, downgraded its diplomatic ties with the Baltic state after it permitted the self-ruled island to open a semi-official body in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, in November.

It also imposed trade sanctions on Lithuania, prompting the European Union to launch a challenge at the World Trade Organization accusing Beijing of discriminatory trade practices.