Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao on June 10, 2018. Xi is using his first trip abroad since the start of the pandemic to promote China’s strategic ambitions at this year’s summit of the Central Asian security group. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao on June 10, 2018. Xi is using his first trip abroad since the start of the pandemic to promote China’s strategic ambitions at this year’s summit of the Central Asian security group. Photo: AP