The coffin of Queen Elizabeth in the royal hearse travels to Buckingham Palace in London. Photo: AP
China-UK relations
China /  Diplomacy

China ‘actively considering’ sending high-level delegation to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

  • President Xi Jinping has already sent condolences to King Charles and Vice-President Wang Qishan visited the British embassy in Beijing to pay tribute
  • A number of world leaders, including Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, are expected to attend the ceremony in London

Kawala Xie
Updated: 5:54pm, 14 Sep, 2022

