The International Atomic Energy Agency has been discussing safeguards with the Aukus countries. Photo: Reuters
The International Atomic Energy Agency has been discussing safeguards with the Aukus countries. Photo: Reuters
Aukus alliance
China /  Diplomacy

China protests to International Atomic Energy Agency over Aukus nuclear safeguards

  • Beijing’s representative Wang Qun complains that a recent report made misleading conclusions about the risk of nuclear proliferation
  • The three-way security pact will see Australia acquiring nuclear-powered submarines from Britain and the US

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 10:45pm, 14 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The International Atomic Energy Agency has been discussing safeguards with the Aukus countries. Photo: Reuters
The International Atomic Energy Agency has been discussing safeguards with the Aukus countries. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE