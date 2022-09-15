A US Senate committee has approved the Taiwan Protection Act, which would US commitments to the island. Photo: Reuters
A US Senate committee has approved the Taiwan Protection Act, which would US commitments to the island. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

US Senate committee clears bill that would bolster US ties to Taiwan

  • Taiwan Policy Act is considered ‘most comprehensive restructuring of US policy towards Taiwan’ since 1979
  • Lawmakers have become increasingly alarmed that, under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Beijing is growing more hostile towards Taiwan

Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 6:24am, 15 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A US Senate committee has approved the Taiwan Protection Act, which would US commitments to the island. Photo: Reuters
A US Senate committee has approved the Taiwan Protection Act, which would US commitments to the island. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE