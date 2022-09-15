Kazakhstan and China called for mutual support on issues of sovereignty, national security and territorial integrity in a joint statement signed on Wednesday marking 30 years of official ties between the two countries. Kazakhstan pledged support for peaceful efforts by Beijing to bring Taiwan under its control, while China said it stood by Kazakhstan choosing its own path to development, according to the statement, signed during a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the central Asian country on Wednesday. The visit was Xi’s first trip outside China since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic . Major railways that connect China and Europe run through Kazakhstan, positioning it as a major partner in China’s Belt and Road Initiative to grow trade and develop infrastructure. While China and Kazakhstan said they would cooperate more closely in agricultural trade, e-commerce and hi-tech investments, and continue to ensure that natural gas supplies to China remained stable, the joint statement, published on China’s foreign ministry website, began with political assurances. “Both sides emphasised that political trust is the important basis for permanent comprehensive strategic partnership,” the statement read. “Both sides will continue to give each other firm support on issues of core interest, such as sovereignty, national security and territorial integrity.” Xi arrives in Kazakhstan on first trip abroad since pandemic began Kazakhstan and China also said that neither would take part in any group or sign treaties with other countries that might harm the sovereignty of the other. “Both sides emphasised that maintaining political security and regime security is of great significance, and they resolutely oppose interference by external forces,” the statement said. “The Chinese side firmly supports the path of development independently chosen by Kazakhstan, and measures taken by the government of Kazakhstan to safeguard domestic stability, maintain interethnic harmony, and stimulate socioeconomic development.” Despite a pledge not to endanger each other’s sovereignty, the joint statement also said that both nations supported a global security initiative , Xi’s signature policy that promotes “indivisible security” but has so far lacked details. The concept proposes that a country’s security cannot be isolated from that of others in the region. It underscored Moscow’s fears of Nato’s expansion to include Ukraine, which borders Russia, and was used to justify the invasion in February. However, Kazakhstan abstained from voting on UN resolutions in March to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine and demand Russian troops to withdraw. But it did stand with Russia to oppose a third resolution suspending Russia’s seat on the UN Human Rights Council. It and other Central Asian nations – many of them former Soviet republics – have become important trade partners for China and geopolitical players as they develop closer economic and diplomatic ties with Moscow, Beijing and the West without exclusively aligning themselves with any of them. “When we look at the medium powers, small powers in international politics, they can manoeuvre very skilfully between big powers, and they use this opportunity to the fullest for their own interests,” said Dominik Mierzejewski, chair at the Centre for Asian Affairs, a think tank based at the University of Lodz in Poland. Mierzejewski said this prompted Li Zhanshu, China’s No 3 official, to deliver a bold message of support for Russia on the Ukraine war last week when he met Russian lawmakers, which could compensate for China developing tighter trade relationships with Central Asian economies. Emphasising the united front between China and Russia, Li said the US and Nato had forced their way to Russia’s doorsteps. “In light of this, China understands that Russia needed to do what is appropriate and is giving coordinated support [to Russia] on multiple fronts.” China understood the “counter-attack” from Russia to protect its core interests, he said. “This strong support for Russia’s core interest and the war in Ukraine appeases Russia’s possible questions – or even anger – over Xi Jinping’s visit to Central Asia,” Mierzejewski said. It was intriguing that Li mentioned “coordinated support in multiple areas” as there had been none for the Ukraine war, he added. While Russia and China have always competed and cooperated in the region, China could attract Central Asian officials through economic means if Beijing feels threatened by Russia, he said. Still, it remained unclear what Beijing would consider as Moscow crossing the “red line” with its engagements in the region.