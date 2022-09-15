The state funeral of assassinated former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe will be held in Tokyo on September 27. Photo: Reuters
Former Taiwan premier in delegation for Shinzo Abe state funeral in Tokyo
- Island’s former parliament speaker Wang Jin-pyng, former premier Frank Hsieh and Su Jia-chyuan, who heads Taipei-Tokyo relations body, will attend
- Abe was a popular figure in Taiwan for his support of the island even though Japan, like most countries, has formal diplomatic relations with Beijing, not Taipei
The state funeral of assassinated former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe will be held in Tokyo on September 27. Photo: Reuters