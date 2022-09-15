The state funeral of assassinated former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe will be held in Tokyo on September 27. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Former Taiwan premier in delegation for Shinzo Abe state funeral in Tokyo

  • Island’s former parliament speaker Wang Jin-pyng, former premier Frank Hsieh and Su Jia-chyuan, who heads Taipei-Tokyo relations body, will attend
  • Abe was a popular figure in Taiwan for his support of the island even though Japan, like most countries, has formal diplomatic relations with Beijing, not Taipei

Reuters

Updated: 5:27pm, 15 Sep, 2022

