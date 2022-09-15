Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan is expected to attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth in London next week, diplomatic sources have told the Post. Wang is expected to arrive in the British capital on Sunday, a day before the funeral. State news agency Xinhua earlier reported that Wang had signed a condolence book for the late monarch and had stood for a moment in silence in front of her portrait at the British embassy in Beijing on Monday. A source also told the Post the vice-president spent a short time at a tree the queen had planted in Beijing during her visit in the 1980s. But Xinhua has not yet confirmed whether Beijing will send representatives to the queen’s funeral. The foreign ministry in Beijing on Wednesday said China was “actively considering” sending a high-level delegation to the queen’s funeral. Chinese vice-president signs condolence book, lays wreaths for queen Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s head of state for seven decades and its longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 on Thursday last week at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her summer residence. Her body was taken in a hearse to Westminster Hall in London, where she lies in state. Crowds have flocked to London to catch a last glimpse of the late British royal, forming queues that stretched for kilometres. Chinese President Xi Jinping was among the world leaders who expressed their condolences following the queen’s death. On Saturday, Xi sent a congratulatory message to Britain’s new monarch, King Charles, saying he was ready to work with him to increase the understanding and friendship between the two countries. During Wang’s visit to the British embassy earlier this week, he repeated the message on behalf of Xi, Beijing and the Chinese people. “Queen Elizabeth II was a driving force and contributor to the development of Sino-British relations,” Wang was quoted as saying by state media. “She was the first British monarch to visit China and received many Chinese leaders in the UK, making a positive contribution to the development of Sino-British relations.”