The bill would strengthen commitments to help Taiwan defend itself. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explainer |
US Taiwan Policy Act: how would it change Washington’s relations with the island and what was Beijing’s reaction?
- The US Foreign Relations Committee has approved legislation that would seriously upgrade ties with Taipei by strengthening defensive and diplomatic links
- It also proposes changes to the diplomatic relationship – although some measures have been watered down to avoid breaching the one-China principle
