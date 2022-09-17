Facebook, Instagram, Google and Twitter mobile app icons on an iPhone screen. Photo: Shutterstock
Facebook, Instagram, Google and Twitter mobile app icons on an iPhone screen. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Social media platforms the front line in narrative war between China and West

  • Deceptive accounts promoting pro-Western narratives removed by Twitter, Facebook and others
  • Expert warns that US risks reputational damage if found to be involved in covert campaign

Stella Chen
Stella Chen

Updated: 5:00pm, 17 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Facebook, Instagram, Google and Twitter mobile app icons on an iPhone screen. Photo: Shutterstock
Facebook, Instagram, Google and Twitter mobile app icons on an iPhone screen. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE