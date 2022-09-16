Chinese soldiers carry caskets containing the remains of soldiers killed in the Korean war. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea repatriates remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed in Korean war

  • The handover of the bodies was the first since pro-US President Yoon Suk-yeol came to power in May
  • In 2014 the two countries agreed to start repatriating the remains of soldiers killed fighting alongside North Korean forces in the 1950-53 conflict

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:32pm, 16 Sep, 2022

