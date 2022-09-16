Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National Peoples Congress of China, left, shakes hands with South Korea National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s top legislator urges cooperation with South Korea on supply chains
- Li Zhanshu met counterpart Kim Jin-pyo who is seeking to maintain economic ties with Beijing while strengthening his country’s relationship with the US
- Beijing has been critical of South Korea hosting a US anti-missile battery, and Seoul faces pressure from Washington to speak up on issues such as Taiwan
