Gregory Hayes, chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, is a target of Chinese sanctions over an arms deal for Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
China sanctions US defence firm CEOs over Taiwan arms sales
- Chief executives from Raytheon Technologies and Boeing Defence targeted after US approves US$1.1 billion weapons deal to the island
- Beijing says agreement undermines its sovereignty, Washington says it doesn’t violate its one-China policy
