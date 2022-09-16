Xi Jinping pictured with other regional leaders at the SCO summit in Samarkand. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping seeks to open doors in Central Asia as Ukraine war leaves Russia diminished
- The Chinese leader’s first trip abroad in more than 2 years saw him visiting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, where he signed a series of deals with local leaders
- Although Xi also met Vladimir Putin, analysts say the Ukraine war has inevitably weakened Russia’s influence, leaving a vacuum for Beijing to fill
