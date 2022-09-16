Xi Jinping pictured with other regional leaders at the SCO summit in Samarkand. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping pictured with other regional leaders at the SCO summit in Samarkand. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping seeks to open doors in Central Asia as Ukraine war leaves Russia diminished

  • The Chinese leader’s first trip abroad in more than 2 years saw him visiting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, where he signed a series of deals with local leaders
  • Although Xi also met Vladimir Putin, analysts say the Ukraine war has inevitably weakened Russia’s influence, leaving a vacuum for Beijing to fill

Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 11:00pm, 16 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Xi Jinping pictured with other regional leaders at the SCO summit in Samarkand. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping pictured with other regional leaders at the SCO summit in Samarkand. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE