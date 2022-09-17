In this video image, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) air force and naval aviation corps conduct aerial refueling on August 4, part of military exercises around Taiwan that raised tensions following a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Xinhua via AP
PLA leaders not likely to resist any move by Xi Jinping to invade Taiwan, US analyst says
- In a report titled ‘Gray Dragons’, Joel Wuthnow, a National Defence University senior fellow, finds similarities between PLA and Russian military advisers to Vladimir Putin
- ‘How willing would the military be to voice their concerns’ if Xi felt ‘he has no choice’ but to invade, Wuthnow asks
In this video image, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) air force and naval aviation corps conduct aerial refueling on August 4, part of military exercises around Taiwan that raised tensions following a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Xinhua via AP