Wang Qishan, pictured next to ambassador Caroline Wilson, visited the British embassy in Beijing on Monday to offer his condolences. Photo: AP
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: China confirms vice-president Wang Qishan will attend

  • Despite growing tensions between the two countries, Wang will be the most senior Chinese official to visit Britain since the start of the pandemic
  • Chinese diplomats were barred from attending the queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall, reportedly because of sanctions against British parliamentarians

Josephine Ma
Updated: 2:04pm, 17 Sep, 2022

