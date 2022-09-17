Wang Qishan, pictured next to ambassador Caroline Wilson, visited the British embassy in Beijing on Monday to offer his condolences. Photo: AP
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: China confirms vice-president Wang Qishan will attend
- Despite growing tensions between the two countries, Wang will be the most senior Chinese official to visit Britain since the start of the pandemic
- Chinese diplomats were barred from attending the queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall, reportedly because of sanctions against British parliamentarians
