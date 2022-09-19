The uninhabited Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea. Photo: Kyodo
China-Japan relations
China /  Diplomacy

Diaoyus dispute casts shadow over China-Japan relations 50 years after normalisation

  • Beijing claims ownership of uninhabited East China Sea islets that are under Japanese control
  • Tokyo says 332 Chinese vessels entered Japan’s ‘territorial waters’ around islands in past decade

Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 4:33pm, 19 Sep, 2022

