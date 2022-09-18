Narendra Modi, pictured in Samarkand last week, has not met Xi in person since 2020. Photo: AP
China-India relations: Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi continue to keep each other at arm’s length
- The pair did not hold face-to-face talks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit despite both sides pulling back troops along a disputed border
- The deadly clash in the Galwan Valley two years ago continues to weigh on relations and Beijing is concerned by Delhi’s growing closeness to the US
