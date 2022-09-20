A Congolese army truck carries troops towards the front line in clashes with rebels near the city of Goma on May 25. As Russian arms supplies face sanctions, and Western security operations fade, China is moving to expand military ties with African nations. Photo: AFP
As African countries pivot, China seizes chance to become a major military player
- Experts say China’s military engagement with African countries has become more complex and extensive as it deepens ties, expands influence
- China is increasing its market share of weapons sales and technical support in Africa as Russia, Western countries face new challenges
