Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan (centre) arrives ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Photo: AFP
Chinese VP Wang Qishan attends Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
- Wang, as special envoy of Xi Jinping, pays tribute to the late queen alongside US President Joe Biden and other foreign leaders and dignitaries
- He also viewed the queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall on Sunday evening, days after a Chinese delegation had reportedly been barred from visiting
