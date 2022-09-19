US President Joe Biden says America will defend Taiwan in the event of “an unprecedented attack”. Photo: AP
Beijing ‘won’t be threatened’ into changing Taiwan plans, analysts say
- China’s foreign ministry lodged ‘stern representations’ with the US after President Joe Biden again said American troops would defend the island if the PLA attacks
- It’s seen as a possible strategy adjustment and a bid to find out and test Beijing’s bottom line – but Washington ‘won’t be able to drive the PLA’s schedule’
