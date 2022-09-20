Washington has long practiced “strategic ambiguity” about whether the US military would back Taiwan in the event of an attack by Beijing. Photo: Reuters
US policy on Taiwan aims to keep the status quo, White House official says
- Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell says Washington’s policy is consistent and ‘will continue’
- His remarks come a day after US President Joe Biden affirmed that American troops would defend the island from an attack by Beijing
