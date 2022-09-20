Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso has turned to multilateral organisations for financing to reactivate Ecuador’s economy, which was battered by the coronavirus pandemic, and renegotiated a US$6.5 billion credit agreement with the IMF, which ends this year. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Ecuador reaches deal with Chinese banks to restructure debt, providing US$1.4 billion relief until 2025

  • President Guillermo Lasso previously announced he sought to restructure debt and improve conditions of long-term oil sales contracts with Beijing
  • Ecuador also managed to reduce certain applicable interest rates and suspend all amortisations with China Eximbank for a six-month grace period

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:51pm, 20 Sep, 2022

