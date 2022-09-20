US diplomatic offices in China have been accused by local ex-employees of going too far in their vetting practices, according to a Chinese media report. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US embassy vetting of Chinese staff ‘arrogant and aggressive’

  • Ex-embassy staff say they were pressured to provide private and personal information or risk losing their jobs
  • Former employees tell Global Times their treatment amounts to excessive data collection and an invasion of privacy

Cyril Ip
Updated: 6:30pm, 20 Sep, 2022

