Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a phone conference with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday. The pair discussed the easing of China’s pandemic-era border restrictions and barriers to trade as well as the South China Sea Code of Conduct. Photo: EPA-EFE
China vows to expand trade and travel with Vietnam in effort to lift ties from pandemic slump
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also discussed the disputed South China Sea during their call on Monday
- Li encouraged Vietnamese students to come back after cross-border travel was disrupted for more than two years
