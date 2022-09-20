Majuro in the Marshall Islands. Ahead of a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Pacific island leaders next week, a new report cautions over China’s ambitions. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

China’s ambitions for North Pacific islands a ‘concern’ for key US military buffer: report

  • Report by US think tank says Beijing’s influence in the region could ‘imperil US military capabilities’ in a strategically vital area
  • US advised to boost support for island states ahead of a meeting between President Joe Biden and Pacific island leaders next week

Reuters
Updated: 8:42pm, 20 Sep, 2022

