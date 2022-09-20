South Korean and US missiles on display at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
South Korean and US missiles on display at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
China's military
China /  Diplomacy

South Korea grants US extra land for THAAD anti-missile shield

  • Announcement expected to further strain relations with China, which regards the anti-ballistic system as a military threat
  • It comes days after the South Korean president and China’s top legislator discussed the US-made system at a meeting in Seoul

Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 8:30pm, 20 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean and US missiles on display at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
South Korean and US missiles on display at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE