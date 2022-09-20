Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in New York on Monday. Photo: Handout
US-China relations
Beijing may use Anti-Secession Law to seek Taiwan reunification, Chinese foreign minister says

  • Wang Yi says if the law is violated, Beijing will take ‘resolute actions to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity’
  • He also warns that US approach may have ‘subversive impact’ on ties, during meeting with former secretary of state Henry Kissinger

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 7:39pm, 20 Sep, 2022

