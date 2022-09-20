China is the world’s largest official creditor. Photo: Bloomberg
US Treasury official to take aim at China’s ‘unconventional’ debt practices
- Top adviser Brent Neiman will warn in a speech that dozens of countries may be burdened with debt servicing problems, lower growth and underinvestment
- It’s the latest salvo by Western officials and leaders of the World Bank and IMF, who have grown weary of delays and broken promises by Beijing and private lenders
China is the world’s largest official creditor. Photo: Bloomberg