Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets counterparts from Gulf Cooperation Council countries on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Gulf states pledge to work with China on food and energy security issues and ensure supply chains
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met representatives of Gulf Cooperation Council, thanking them for support on Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and rights issues
- The Chinese foreign ministry said Wang and the officials also exchanged views on Iran’s nuclear programme and the civil war in Yemen during the meeting
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets counterparts from Gulf Cooperation Council countries on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday. Photo: Xinhua