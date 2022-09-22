Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in 2019. Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are said to be planning separate trips to Beijing next month. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese envoys help plan likely visits to Beijing by French and German leaders
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron are each expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in separate November trips
- The trips would be the first in three years by European leaders to China after three years of Covid-enforced absence
