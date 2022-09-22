President Joe Biden of the US delivers his address during the 77th General Debate inside the General Assembly Hall at United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Biden at UN urges Russia accountability over Ukraine and slams China as he extols democracy
- Vowing to work with allies and partners, US leader depicts policies from Moscow and Beijing as running counter to constructive ‘vision for our world’
- While Russia bears brunt of US criticism, China’s handling of Xinjiang and climate change among challenges identified for UN to help tackle
