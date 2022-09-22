China recently suspended climate cooperation with the US in protest at Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Photo: AFP
Environment
China /  Diplomacy

China says Europe must take ‘positive action’ on climate change

  • Chinese leader climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua tells his German counterpart Jennifer Morgan that he hopes the European ‘backswing’ towards coal is temporary
  • Western countries have stepped up their coal consumption to offset disruption to gas supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Reuters

Updated: 7:06pm, 22 Sep, 2022

