China will send its former science and technology minister Wan Gang as its delegate to the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on September 27. Photo: Bloomberg
China to send former science and technology minister Wan Gang to state funeral for Shinzo Abe
- Despite US sending its vice-president, Beijing will send vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference: Japanese government spokesman
- Relations between the two countries have become increasingly difficult as tensions rise over Taiwan
China will send its former science and technology minister Wan Gang as its delegate to the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on September 27. Photo: Bloomberg