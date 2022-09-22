Wang Yi and Sergey Lavrov shake hands ahead of their meeting at the UN in New York. Photo: Reuters
China repeats call for talks to end Ukraine war after Vladimir Putin threatens to use nuclear weapons
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi expresses hope ‘all parties will not give up on dialogue’ in meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at the UN in New York
- Beijing has tried to hold a balanced position but Russian leader may force it ‘to stay somewhat further away’ from him, one Chinese analyst says
