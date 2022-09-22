China has nominated a new ambassador to the European Union, moving to fill a role that has remained vacant since last December. Fu Cong is a veteran official who is currently director general of the foreign ministry’s Department of Arms Control. Photo: Handout
exclusive | China nominates new EU envoy, moving to fill 10-month vacancy

  • Veteran Chinese official Fu Cong has been nominated as ambassador to the European Union
  • Amid strained ties between Russia and the West, China prepares for high-level European meetings

Updated: 10:51pm, 22 Sep, 2022

