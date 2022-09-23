US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (centre) speaks during a meeting of the Partners in the Blue Pacific in New York on Thursday. Photo: AFP
China’s ambitions loom as US-led Pacific group prioritises climate change
- White House official says Partners in the Blue Pacific will be guided by island countries’ needs, with focus on environment and technology
- Canada and Germany said to be joining the regional partnership, which also includes Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Britain
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (centre) speaks during a meeting of the Partners in the Blue Pacific in New York on Thursday. Photo: AFP