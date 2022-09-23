China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a high level Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine on Thursday at United Nations headquarters. Photo: AP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US must alter course in how it deals with China or face inevitable conflict, foreign minister says

  • In a speech in New York outlining the development of China-US relations, Wang Yi says Taiwan has become biggest risk in bilateral ties
  • Imminent Wang-Blinken talks expected to determine how the two nations will ease tensions and may lay the groundwork for Xi and Biden to meet in person

Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 2:18pm, 23 Sep, 2022

