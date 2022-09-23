Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine in New York on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine in New York on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

China goes ‘its own way’ on Ukraine as EU pushes for pressure on Russia

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the country will ‘neither stand by nor add fuel to the fire’
  • European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell urges Beijing to use influence over Moscow to end the conflict

Kawala Xie
Updated: 6:01pm, 23 Sep, 2022

